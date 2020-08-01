Abstract

PURPOSE

This study analyzed the information and accessibility of toxic substances provided to Internet websites.



Methods

From August 1, 2020, to August 31, 2020, we analyzed eight internet websites regarding toxic pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and chemicals. The website-evaluation criteria were divided into five categories for information and five categories for website convenience.



Results

All eight websites about toxic substances were hosted by reliable institutions or organizations and provided accurate information in terms of informational relevance. The website run by the Safety and Health Corporation scored the highest with 100points. Analysis of the websites' accessibility to non-members'revealed that six (75.0%) were accessible, but two (12.5%) provided only limited information. Access to information through mobile apps was only available in three of the eight cases (37.5%).



Conclusion

This study can be used as a reference for Internet websites about toxic substances. Toxicological information that can be viewed only with membership and manager approval requires membership in advance of viewing. In addition, emergency medical personnel working at a site or hospital should be familiar with the characteristics of toxicity information retrieval.

Keywords: Poisoning, Access to Information, Internet, Mobile applications

Language: en