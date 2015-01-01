SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yuan G, Liu Z, An Y. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(9): 1047-1058.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10926771.2019.1667467

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Previous studies have shown that Machiavellianism is related to more aggressive behavior and mindfulness is associated with fewer cyberbullying perpetration in adolescents. The present study investigated the ways in which Machiavellianism and mindfulness are related to cyberbullying in Chinese adolescents by considering the role of empathy. A total of 879 Chinese junior high school students were recruited for this study. The results showed that our model fit the data well [χ2/df = 1.897, CFI = 0.975, TLI = 0.961, RMSEA (90% CI) = 0.048 (0.034-0.066)], and revealed that empathy partially mediates the relationship between Machiavellianism, mindfulness, and cyberbullying. Contributions to theory, limitations in our research, and recommendations for future research are discussed in this paper.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; cyberbullying; empathy; Machiavellianism; mindfulness

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print