Hartin SN, Hossain WA, Manzardo AM, Brown S, Fite PJ, Butler MG. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(9): 1059-1071.
This study examined associations between body habitus and functions of aggression, in a sample of 474 college students from the Midwestern region of the United States (age range = 18-25y; 73% Caucasian). Two instruments of aggression, the Reactive-Proactive Aggression Questionnaire from Dodge & Coie (DC) and Raine et al. (RPQ) were given as self-assessments. Body habitus measures standardized by age and gender specific weight and height were collected. Subjects considered to have a large body habitus in our study had both weight and height measures above the 75th percentile. Large body habitus was positively correlated with both proactive and reactive functions of aggression among adult males but not females; however, regression analyses indicated that body habitus was most strongly and robustly associated with proactive aggression.
body habitus; healthy young adults; Height; proactive and reactive aggression; weight