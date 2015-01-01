|
Chen C, Qin J. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(9): 1072-1091.
While the association between childhood physical maltreatment and aggression has been verified by many studies, the mechanisms of this relationship are still unclear, particularly in China. The present study delineated characteristics of childhood physical maltreatment among Chinese young adults and estimated the relationship between childhood physical maltreatment and aggression. Data were obtained from 809 college students aged 17 to 22 years. All participants completed measures of childhood physical maltreatment, aggression, resilience, and self-esteem. Rates of physical abuse and neglect were 27.81% and 64.88%, respectively; while there were significant gender differences in childhood physical maltreatment, gender did not moderate the relationship between childhood physical maltreatment and aggression. Childhood physical maltreatment was positively associated with aggression; moreover, resilience and self-esteem mediated this relationship.
aggression; characteristic of childhood physical maltreatment; Childhood physical abuse; childhood physical neglect; Chinese young adults; multiple mediating effect; resilience; self-esteem