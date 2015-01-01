Abstract

While the association between childhood physical maltreatment and aggression has been verified by many studies, the mechanisms of this relationship are still unclear, particularly in China. The present study delineated characteristics of childhood physical maltreatment among Chinese young adults and estimated the relationship between childhood physical maltreatment and aggression. Data were obtained from 809 college students aged 17 to 22 years. All participants completed measures of childhood physical maltreatment, aggression, resilience, and self-esteem. Rates of physical abuse and neglect were 27.81% and 64.88%, respectively; while there were significant gender differences in childhood physical maltreatment, gender did not moderate the relationship between childhood physical maltreatment and aggression. Childhood physical maltreatment was positively associated with aggression; moreover, resilience and self-esteem mediated this relationship.



FINDINGS suggest that childhood physical maltreatment is an important public health issue; it not only has direct effects on aggression, but also has indirect effects on aggression via resilience and self-esteem. Increasing resilience and self-esteem should be applied in interventions to reduce aggression of childhood physically maltreated young adults.

