Journal Article

Citation

Xiang Y, Chen Z, Zhao J. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(9): 1113-1124.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10926771.2019.1685046

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The current study explored internal mechanisms by which childhood maltreatment influenced aggression from perspectives of social comparison theory and resilience framework theory for the first time. Authors randomly recruited 811 participants and asked them to complete Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ), Dispositional Envy Scale (DES), Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale (CD-RISC) and Aggression Questionnaire (AQ). Finally, the data were analyzed by structural equation model method. The results showed that envy and resilience were both important mediating mechanisms between childhood maltreatment and aggression, and childhood maltreatment could affect envy through resilience and then influenced aggression. The present ﬁndings provide important practical guidance for how to effectively inhibit the influence of childhood maltreatment on aggression.


Language: en

Keywords

aggression; Childhood maltreatment; envy; resilience; structural equation model

