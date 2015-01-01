SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Francoeur A, Lecomte T, Daigneault I, Brassard A, Lecours V, Hache-Labelle C. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2020; 29(9): 1125-1142.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10926771.2019.1603177

unavailable

The current study investigated whether childhood maltreatment and social cognition (emotional regulation, mentalization, causal attributions) are associated with romantic breakup adjustment in youth (resilience, psychiatric symptoms, distress); and whether social cognition mediates the relationship between childhood maltreatment and adjustment to romantic breakup. We assessed childhood maltreatment, social cognition, and romantic breakup adjustment in a sample of 482 university students who experienced a romantic breakup recently. Linear regressions and mediation analyses were computed. Childhood maltreatment was associated with romantic breakup adjustment when mediators were considered (p <.01) and when they were not (p <.01). Only emotional regulation was linked with measures of breakup adjustment (p <.01), while mentalization and personal control demonstrated relationships with resilience (p <.01) and psychiatric symptoms (p <.01; p <.05). Childhood maltreatment was indirectly associated with romantic breakup adjustment through emotional regulation (p <.05). Childhood maltreatment was indirectly associated with psychiatric symptoms through mentalization (p <.05), while childhood maltreatment was indirectly associated with romantic breakup adjustment through self-related mentalization (p <.05). The current study provides further evidence that emotional regulation and mentalization may act as protective factors on romantic breakup adjustment in the context of childhood maltreatment.


attribution; Childhood maltreatment; emotional regulation; mediation; mentalization; romantic breakup; social cognition; youth

