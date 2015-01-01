|
Citation
|
Gaston S, Brunson RK, Grossman LS. Br. J. Criminol. 2020; 60(6): 1416-1437.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Centre for Crime and Justice Studies, Publisher Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Racial conflict theories suggest that racialized policing should wane in areas where people of colour are the majority and Whites, the minority. This article examines community-level predictors of racial/ethnic differences in drug arrests from 2011 to 2016 across 86 census tracts in Newark, NJ, a city where most officers and residents are persons of colour. We examine whether racial conflict indicators predict Black, White and Hispanic drug arrests, accounting for other factors.
Language: en