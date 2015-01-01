SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Deegan SJ. Br. J. Criminol. 2021; 61(1): 85-103.

(Copyright © 2021, Centre for Crime and Justice Studies, Publisher Oxford University Press)

10.1093/bjc/azaa055

This article underscores the litany of problems that arise for significant others when a juvenile is convicted of murder. It focuses on how these individuals confront the precise nature of their child's criminality while simultaneously defending themselves against a series of attacks from a variety of intra- and extra-familial sources. A major conclusion of the article is that murderers' relatives disappear into an eternal vortex of guilt, shame and anger with little, if any, formal or informal support as a means to manage or recover from the debilitating stigma and strain.


Language: en
