|
Citation
|
Kelly-Hanku A, Worth H, Redman-MacLaren M, Nosi S, Boli-Neo R, Ase S, Hou P, Aeno H, Kupul M, Amos A, Badman SG, Vallely AJ, Hakim AJ, Kauntim mi tu Study Team. Br. J. Criminol. 2021; 61(1): 104-122.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Centre for Crime and Justice Studies, Publisher Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
There is a small but important body of literature on female sex workers' (FSWs) violence towards others, but little of that focused on low- and middle-income countries. Drawn from a larger biobehavioural study of FSWs in three cities in Papua New Guinea, we analyse the interviews from 19 FSWs who reported having perpetrated physical violence towards four major groups: (1) ex-husbands; (2) clients; (3) other sex workers and (4) other people (mainly women). Our study demonstrates that FSWs' use of violence arises from a complex set of social, material and gendered circumstances and cannot be addressed in isolation from other aspects of their lives.
Language: en