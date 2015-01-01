|
Simmons KM, Czajkowski J, Kovacs P. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2021; 12(1): 67-83.
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE A seemingly obvious solution to improve resilience of built structures facing natural hazards is enhanced structural integrity. One program designed to achieve this is the building code effectiveness grading schedule (BCEGS) which rates communities on the strength and enforcement of local building codes. However, little is known on how well this program has fared in terms of community participation. The purpose of this study is to use the BCEGS program in Florida (a hurricane at-risk state) to provide tangible evidence of whether participatory achievement occurred and identify characteristics that predict high performance in the program.
Best practice; Building performance; Disaster mitigation; Natural disasters; Resilience; Sustainable construction