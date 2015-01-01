|
Citation
Nguyen HT, Topolsky N, Tarakanov D, Mokshantsev A. J. Struct. Fire Eng. 2020; 11(4): 461-479.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE The salvation of human life is the goal of work for all rescue units. At the same time, a significant part of rescue operations is carried out in buildings or premises, which themselves are often in a state of destruction or are emergency ones. This paper aims to find how it is possible to carry out rescue operations in the face of the threat of constant collapse of the building.
Language: en
Keywords
Analytical process; Collapse hazard; Fire and rescue units; Information systems; Infrared technology