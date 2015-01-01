Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Studies suggest that females with ADHD display more symptoms of anxiety and depression than their male counterparts. This study attempted to determine comorbid anxiety and depression in children with ADHD. Further, we aimed to establish whether there are sex and age differences in the expression of comorbid symptoms.



METHOD: The Beck Anxiety Inventory and Beck Depression scale from the Beck Youth Inventory were administered to 216 participants (108 with ADHD and 108 matched controls without ADHD symptoms). Participants included children aged 6 to 15 years, resident in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The groups were compared for comorbid anxiety and depression symptoms and analysed as a function of sex and age.



RESULTS: The ADHD group showed significantly more symptoms of anxiety and depression than the neurotypical control group. However, no sex differences were observed in the expression of anxiety symptoms. Nonetheless, girls did show significantly higher levels of depression than boys. No age differences were detected in respect of anxiety symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Children with ADHD displayed more symptoms of anxiety and depression compared to controls without ADHD. Age and sex did not affect anxiety symptoms, however girls showed more symptoms of depression than boys.

