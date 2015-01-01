|
Khalid MSABDUL, Khamis NK, Mansor MRABU, Hamzah A. Iran. J. Public Health 2021; 50(1): 24-34.
BACKGROUND: Conspicuity has been one of the key factors in motorcycle road crashes around the world. The inability and difficulty of other road users in detecting motorcycles either at day or at night have contributed to conspicuity related motorcycle crashes. This literature review attempts to understand the motorcycle conspicuity issues in road traffic. The review also analyses relevant types of conspicuity intervention in terms of its effectiveness in enhancing motorcycle conspicuity that had been discussed in past studies.
Conspicuity; Motorcycle conspicuity; Motorcycle safety; Motorcyclist conspicuity; Road safety