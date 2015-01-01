Abstract

Employees in the healthcare sector are the professionals who are the most exposed to violence. The severity of its consequences makes it necessary to inquire into its effects and associated factors. The objective of this study was to analyze the relationship between violence toward nursing staff and job satisfaction, and to find out the mediating role of social support in this relationship. The sample was made up of 1,357 nurses aged 22 to 58, who were administered the Negative Acts Questionnaire, Healthcare-Workers Aggressive Behaviour Scale-Users, Brief Perceived Social Support Questionnaire, and Overall Job Satisfaction. The results showed that violence and bullying by coworkers, users, family members, or other people accompanying the patient had a direct negative effect on internal and external job satisfaction, and this effect was mediated by perceived social support. These outcomes suggest the need to stimulate a firm healthcare support network to improve nurses' job satisfaction by buffering the adverse effects of workplace violence.





Los trabajadores del sector sanitario son los más expuestos a situaciones de violencia laboral. La gravedad de sus consecuencias hace necesario indagar en sus efectos y los factores asociados. El objetivo del presente trabajo fue analizar la relación entre la violencia hacia el personal de enfermería y la satisfacción laboral, así como establecer el papel mediador del apoyo social en esta relación. La muestra estuvo formada por 1,357 profesionales de enfermería de entre 22 y 58 años, a quienes se les administró el Negative Acts Questionnaire, la Healthcare-Workers Aggressive Behaviour Scale-Users, el Brief Perceived Social Support Questionnaire y la Overall Job Satisfaction. Los resultados mostraron que la violencia y acoso por parte de compañeros, usuarios y acompañantes o familiares ejercía un efecto directo negativo sobre la satisfacción laboral interna y externa, siendo este efecto mediado por el apoyo social percibido. Estos resultados muestran la necesidad de estimular una red de apoyo firme en el sector sanitario para mejorar la satisfacción con el trabajo entre los profesionales de enfermería, amortiguando los efectos adversos de la violencia laboral.

