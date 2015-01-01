SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pechenkina AO, Argo N. Behav. Sci. Terrorism Polit. Aggres. 2020; 12(4): 243-267.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19434472.2019.1691248

Understanding the process by which civilians ascribe blame, praise, and intentionality to governments in conflict is key to formulating a successful counterinsurgency strategy. We conducted survey experiments with Palestinian civilians to examine perceived intentionality of Israeli forces for the outcomes of riot control methods with various consequences. We extend a psychological theory, the side-effect effect, to examine how individuals evaluate actors within conflict. Consistent with expectations, civilians assign more responsibility to state actors with regards to negative (versus positive) outcomes of an action. Additionally, we find a moderator: individuals exposed to violence assign even more responsibility for negative outcomes.


Language: en

civilian attribution of blame in civil conflict; Civilian support in civil conflict; Knobe effect; side-effect effect

