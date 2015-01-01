Abstract

A number of police agencies around the world have introduced conductive energy devices such as the TASER as a less-than-lethal weapon to restrain physically violent subjects. Despite the increase in TASER use, there is a limited amount of literature available that examines its use and effectiveness. The New Zealand Police introduced the TASER in 2009 following a successful trial of the device. This research examines the use and effectiveness of the TASER by the New Zealand Police for the period 2010 to 2017 and shows that the use of the device has increased year-on-year. The analysis also found that while use of the device has increased at violent events, the form of that use has changed. Over the period of analysis, use of the discharge mode has increased compared with the show mode and as the use of the TASER increased, injuries sustained by subjects and officers also increased. The research also highlights the limitations of the methodology adopted to measure the effectiveness of TASER use and discusses options that could assist future research in examining use of the TASER by police agencies.

Language: en