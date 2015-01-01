SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Craig JM, Trulson CR, DeLisi M, Caudill JW. Am. J. Crim. Justice 2020; 45(6): 1024-1039.

10.1007/s12103-020-09524-6

Research has indicated juvenile delinquents with more Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) are more likely to be recidivate. However, much of this research has relied upon limited samples, such as those serving a community-based sentence. The current study examined the impact of exposure to ACEs on recidivism among a cohort of serious state incarcerated juvenile offenders. The result indicate ACEs failed to predict post-release recidivism, measured as either any rearrest or felony rearrest. Instead, measures indicative of juvenile justice history, such as prior adjudications, length of incarceration, and the rate of disciplinary misconduct while incarcerated were most relevant in an explanation of post-release recidivism. Implications for research and policy are discussed.


