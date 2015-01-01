|
Iloson C, Möller A, Sundfeldt K, Bernhardsson S. Acta Obstet. Gynecol. Scand. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
33423277
INTRODUCTION: Somatization, defined as a number of medically unexplained physical symptoms for many years, is a resource-intensive condition with much suffering. Adult somatization has been linked to childhood trauma in both men and women. Among women, sexual trauma affects somatization level to a greater extent than non-sexual trauma. Early diagnosis of a somatization disorder would be of great help for both patients and society. The purpose of this scoping review is to map and summarize the literature on symptoms within somatization in women who have been sexually abused, and if any specific symptom can be linked to previous sexual abuse.
Language: en
rape; sexual assault; sexual trauma; Somatization