Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Due to the nationwide lockdown to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and subsequent alcohol ban in South Africa, several cases of toxic alcohol ingestion presented to our emergency unit. Many of these patients admitted to making home brews of alcohol while others simply use industrial toxic alcohols. The diagnosis of these poisonings is challenging as direct assays are not available in our setting.



Case report: We present a case of presumed ethylene glycol poisoning that presented with persistent seizures and a high anion gap metabolic acidosis (HAGMA).



Discussion: A high index of suspicion for toxic alcohol poisoning should be maintained in patients presenting with an altered mental status, seizures and a HAGMA. Indirect markers such as clinical features and laboratory results can lead to the diagnosis when direct assays are unavailable.

