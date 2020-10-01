|
Smit A, Lalloo V, Engelbrecht A. Afr. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; 11(1): 37-38.
33425670
INTRODUCTION: Due to the nationwide lockdown to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and subsequent alcohol ban in South Africa, several cases of toxic alcohol ingestion presented to our emergency unit. Many of these patients admitted to making home brews of alcohol while others simply use industrial toxic alcohols. The diagnosis of these poisonings is challenging as direct assays are not available in our setting.
Case report; Ethylene glycol poisoning; High anion gap metabolic acidosis; Status epilepticus; Toxic alcohols