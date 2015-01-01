Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Epidemiological injury surveillance in professional sports is often based on online media analysis in order to collect necessary data. However, the validation of this study protocol is lacking. Therefore, this study aimed to identify the validity of injury surveillance in men's professional team sports based on media reports.



METHODS: In a retrospective cohort study, the validity of media-data-relating injuries was investigated in participating teams of the highest two German divisions in men's professional basketball (BB) and handball (HB) in the season 2018/2019. Injury protocols completed by the team physicians were compared to those of sports media injury reports.



RESULTS: The study population was composed of 133 athletes (54 BB and 79 HB). Of 343 injuries reported by the team physicians, 151 (44%) could be identified by means of sports media reports. Severe injuries (n = 75, 72%) were reported more likely in sports media compared to less severe injuries (n = 76, 32%, p < 0.00001). Odds ratio (OR) was 5.33 (95% CI 3.22-8.82). No differences regarding injury reporting could be seen between the two team sports.



CONCLUSION: For severe injuries, media analysis may be a sufficient method for data collection in popular men's professional ball sports. An underestimation of true injury prevalence lies within the range of previous reported investigations concerning the validation of injury surveillance methods. Non-severe injuries could not be verified via media analysis in professional handball and basketball.

