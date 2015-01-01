|
Goniewicz K, Goniewicz M, Włoszczak-Szubzda A, Burkle FM, Hertelendy AJ, Al-Wathinani A, Molloy MS, Khorram-Manesh A. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e114.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
33422033
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Effective preparedness to respond to mass casualty incidents and disasters requires a well-planned and integrated effort by all involved professionals, particularly those who are working in healthcare, who are equipped with unique knowledge and skills for emergencies. This study aims to investigate and evaluate the level of knowledge and skills related to mass casualty and disaster management in a cohort of healthcare professionals.
Keywords
Disaster training; Hospital preparedness; Hospitals; Mass casualty incidents, medical personnel