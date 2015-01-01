Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to review systematically the association of social determinants of health (SDH) and road traffic deaths (RTD) within scientific literature.



Methods: A search strategy was designed and run in EMBASE, PubMed via MEDLINE, Scopus, Web of Science, and Cochrane library. Through title, abstract, and full-text screening, all English original papers (except ecological studies) which studied social determinants of health and fatal injuries were included. Papers which studied association between RTD and the education, income, rural settlement, and marital status were evaluated and the related data was extracted from the full-texts.



Results: Eleven articles out of 7,897 primary results were selected to be included in the study. Among eight papers studied education, seven confirmed a negative association between years of schooling and RTD. Two out of three articles reported no association between income leveland RTD. Among three papers studied rural settlement, two approved a positive relationship between this determinant and RTD. Both articles studied marital status, confirmed an association between this determinant and RTD.



Conclusion: A few papers studied association of social determinants of health (SDH) and RTD. There was an inverse relationship between education and RTD. The evidence for such an association between income, rural settlement, and marital state was scarce. Further investigations are recommended through original research.

Language: en