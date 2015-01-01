Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed at codifying a native model of civil-military coordination (CIMIC) in natural disasters in Iran.



Methods: This manuscript is a part of a larger study. The present cross-sectional study was conducted in 2019 using a two-stage Delphi technique. The factors confirmed by the technique were prioritized via a pairwise questionnaire. In doing so, 24 elites and experts in civil-military coordination were presented with the indicators in the course of classic Delphi technique and pairwise comparison. At the end, the nationalized model was finalized by sending the model to ten experts and asking their ideas.



Results: The results obtained from the two rounds of Delphi indicated that 36 coordination factors could be classified into three primary classes of staff, stuff, and system. All factors were confirmed by the experts. Considering the weight of each class, "staff" and "stuff" classes were considered to be the highest and lowest priorities, respectively.



Conclusion: Application of the coordination factors in the context of military and civil organizations leads to a better response to natural disasters. The organizations in charge of responding to disasters should be obliged to apply this model in the highest organizational commitment level as the final goals of disaster management. The results of the present study can be applied for codification of a comprehensive plan for assessing the civil-military coordination in natural disasters.

