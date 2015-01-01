Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the existence of anxiety and depression mediating effect on the relationship between PTSD and aggression in the hope of providing more comprehensive and effective trauma treatment in motor vehicle accident.



Methods: The studied population of the study consisted of motor vehicles with posttraumatic stress disorder in Kashan. Three questionnaires of post-traumatic stress disorder, Hospital Anxiety and DepressionScale (HADS) and AggressionQuestionnaire(Buss&Perry, 1992) were used for data collection. In order to analyze the mediating effects of anxiety and depression on the relationship between PTSD and aggression, structural equation modeling(SEM) was performed with the maximum likelihoodratio as the method of estimation.



Results: Evaluation of the research hypothesis model using fitness indices showed that the hypothetical model fits with the measurement model. NFI=0.96, CFI =0.95, RMSEA=0.06 and the results showed that PTSD had indirect exacerbating effects on aggression. The results also confirmed the mediating role of anxiety and depression in the relationship between post-traumatic stress disorder and aggression in motor vehicle accident.



Conclusion: The findings demonstrate that anxiety mediates the relationship between PTSD and aggression. Therefore, this finding can help to prioritize therapeutic goals and determine therapeutic focus for mental health professionals. It is possible to reduce one's aggression by focusing on his anxiety and increasing his/her ability to handle and manage it.

