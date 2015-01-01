Abstract

Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) is the most widely used evidence-based community mental health intervention for people with severe mental illness (SMI). Despite research showing that the vast majority of those with SMI have traumatic histories, the ACT service model does not have consistent guidelines on how to address trauma in their client population. This study employed thematic-analysis through interviewing ACT providers to better understand their perspectives on working with trauma in clients. Five overarching themes with 21 sub-themes emerged: the role and scope of ACT teams and model regarding trauma, discussions of trauma with clients, current treatment of trauma, barriers to working with trauma, and recommendations for enabling trauma discussions and treatment. Some examples for recommendations were: a need for more training regarding trauma, increasing resources like including a psychologist and trauma specialized professionals on the team, more support from leadership, and a cultural change from medicalization. Implications of the barriers and suggestions are discussed.

