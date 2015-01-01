Abstract

Children whose parents have mental disorders are more likely to be vulnerable and exposed to an environment where they may not be cared for by parents or guardians in Korea. Particularly, young children often develop mental disorders or maladaptive behaviors. This study aimed to implement a structured program to enhance the resilience of school-aged children whose parents have mental disorders and to analyze its effectiveness through a single-group pretest-posttest experimental design. The Korean Child Personality Inventory for Self-Report self-resilience and clinical scales were used, and daily behavioral observation logs showed decreases in psychosis scores among all children, anxiety scores among girls, and somatization and physical development among boys. Self-efficacy, social competency, and acceptance toward families increased. Therefore, the improvement of resilience and clinical symptoms was confirmed through this program, suggesting it should be expanded and developed in local community healthcare sites to help support children with mentally ill parents.

