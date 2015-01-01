Abstract

For the last decade, there has been growing concern regarding the rising rates of youth engagement in self-injury and suicide. The worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has elevated these concerns due to increased risk factors pertaining to social, family, economic, and health stressors, in addition to changes to typical routines and support systems. Unfortunately, there are many barriers to at-risk youth being able to access evidence-based mental health services including cost, lack of trained providers, transportation issues, and physical distancing due to the pandemic. Providing school-based prevention and intervention programs that promote social, emotional, and behavioral well-being helps to address many of these barriers. This article highlights important considerations to providing these services in a school-based telehealth modality. Symptom clusters that put youth at risk of harm to self are described. Best practice therapeutic modalities that can be disseminated in a school-based telehealth modality, such as cognitive behavior therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, and mindfulness-based approaches, are reviewed. Although there is growing empirical literature for these school-based prevention and intervention approaches, additional research is needed to determine how to best support at-risk youth remotely.

