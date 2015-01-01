Abstract

Reproductive coercion and abuse is defined as behaviour that deliberately interferes with a person's reproductive autonomy. It is typically perpetrated by men against women in a context of fear and control and includes forcing a woman to become pregnant or to terminate a pregnancy. There is a dearth of qualitative research investigating experiences of reproductive coercion and abuse, particularly for women from minority ethnic backgrounds. In this study, we address this gap through qualitative analysis of data from six focus groups with service providers in Australia. Three main themes were developed: 1) exploiting structural inequalities; 2) women as reproductive property; and 3) pregnancy as a form of control.



FINDINGS confirm the complex interplay between reproductive coercion and abuse, intimate partner and sexual violence, and suggest that community attitudes towards women's role in sex and reproduction and structural risk factors may complicate this nexus even further for minority ethnic women. It is important for service providers supporting minority ethnic women - particularly in antenatal and abortion care - to be aware of reproductive coercion and abuse. Similarly, policies concerning access to financial support for minority ethnic women should acknowledge the critical role this could play in facilitating or preventing abuse.

