SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pillay R, Chemban FM, Pillay VV, Rathish B. Cureus 2020; 12(12): e11972.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.11972

PMID

33425544 PMCID

Abstract

Amorphophallus konjac, often abbreviated to Konjac, is a perennial plant that is not uncommon in parts of Asia where it is cultivated as a food source. However, consumption of the raw plant has been known to be toxic to animals. We report the first human cases of Konjac poisoning in two children after accidental ingestion of its seeds.


Language: en

Keywords

amorphophallus konjac; kerala; konjac; poisoning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print