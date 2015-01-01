CONTACT US: Contact info
Pillay R, Chemban FM, Pillay VV, Rathish B. Cureus 2020; 12(12): e11972.
Abstract
Amorphophallus konjac, often abbreviated to Konjac, is a perennial plant that is not uncommon in parts of Asia where it is cultivated as a food source. However, consumption of the raw plant has been known to be toxic to animals. We report the first human cases of Konjac poisoning in two children after accidental ingestion of its seeds.
amorphophallus konjac; kerala; konjac; poisoning