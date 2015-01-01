|
Citation
|
Yuenyongchaiwat K, Boonsinsukh R. Curr. Gerontol. Geriatr. Res. 2020; 2020: e8041489.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Hindawi Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33424964 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Age-related sarcopenia is associated with physical decline, including poor functional capacity, lack of physical activity, problems with activities of daily living, and disability. However, little is known about the association between mental health problems and cognitive function in older adults with sarcopenia. Therefore, this study explored community-dwelling older adults' sarcopenia prevalence and related associations with depression, cognitive performance, and physical activity.
Language: en