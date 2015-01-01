SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Titlestad KB, Schmid MT, Dyregrov K. Death Stud. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2020.1867255

33427100

Drug-death bereaved parents are at risk of high levels of prolonged grief (PG) symptoms. We included 93 Norwegian drug-death bereaved parents in a cross-sectional survey and aimed to explain PG symptoms. High levels of PG symptoms (M = 30.69) were identified. Low level of self-efficacy and withdrawal from others were the most strongly associated with high levels of grief symptoms (p < .001). However, contrary to our expectations, social support, gender, employment, demanding life situations, and perceived proximity did not correlate significantly to PG symptoms. Our findings can enhance individual follow-up of drug-death bereaved parents.

Keywords: Bereavement


Language: en
