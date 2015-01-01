Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: Maxillofacial soft tissue injuries (STIs) may differ in epidemiological characteristics from other maxillofacial injuries. The aim of this study was to investigate the epidemiology of maxillofacial STIs in a public oral emergency department in Beijing, China, from 2017 to 2018.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: In this retrospective study, 5949 patients with maxillofacial STIs and complete medical records were evaluated. Gender, age, etiology, visit date and time, interval between accident and treatment, anatomic injury site, treatment modality, and the number of associated maxillofacial bone fractures or tooth injuries were analyzed.



RESULT: There were 3831 males and 2118 females (ratio 1.81:1). Patients younger than 10 years were the most frequently seen group (44.2%). Among adults, 20- to 29-years-old (16.2%) was the most prominent age group. The month of May (11.8%) had the highest incidence of maxillofacial STIs, and February (4.5%) had the lowest incidence. The average number of daily visits was significantly higher on holidays than on workdays. Of the 5949 patients, 45.9% attended at night, 2021 patients had dental trauma, and 31 had jaw fractures. The lips were the most common site of STIs, followed by the chin and gingiva. Lip and gingival STIs were more common in the 0- to 10-years-old group. Chin STIs were more common in the 20- to 39-years-old group. A fall was the leading cause of injury, especially in patients younger than 10 years and older than 70 years. Approximately 56.7% of the falls resulted in injuries to the lower one-third of the face. Sports injuries were more common among 10- to 29-years-old individuals.



CONCLUSION: STIs of the maxillofacial region were most likely to occur at night, in May and during holidays. Males, children younger than 10 years and 20- to 29-years-old adults were high-risk populations. Most maxillofacial STIs involved the lips, and one-third of the patients had dental trauma.

