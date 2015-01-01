|
VanZomeren AA, Zhang J, Lee SK, Gunlicks-Stoessel M, Piehler T, Cicchetti D. Dev. Psychopathol. 2020; 32(5): 1838-1853.
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
33427169
Utilizing a large (N = 739), ancestrally homogenous sample, the current study aimed to better understand biological risk processes involved in the development of depressive symptoms in maltreated, African American children age 8-12 years. Maltreatment was independently coded from Child Protective Services records and maternal report. Self-reported depressive symptoms were attained in the context of a week-long, summer research camp. DNA was acquired from buccal cell or saliva samples and genotyped for nine polymorphisms in four hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA)-axis-related genes: FKBP5, NR3C1, NR3C2, and CRHR1. Salivary cortisol samples were collected each morning (9 a.m.) and late afternoon (4 p.m.) throughout the week to assess HPA functioning.
African American youth; depression; HPA axis; maltreatment; multigenic risk