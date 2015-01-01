|
Citation
|
Hagan MJ, Roubinov DS, Boyce WT, Bush NR. Dev. Psychopathol. 2020; 32(5): 1888-1898.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33427184
|
Abstract
|
There is emerging evidence that the development of problematic aggression in childhood may be associated with specific physiological stress response patterns, with both biological overactivation and underactivation implicated. This study tested associations between sex-specific patterns of stress responses across the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) and hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis and peer nominations of aggression among 271 kindergarten children (Mean age = 5.32 years; 52% Female; 44% White). Upon entry to kindergarten, children participated in a multidomain standardized stress paradigm. Changes in pre-ejection period (PEP) and salivary cortisol were assessed. On a separate day, children provided peer ratings of physical and relational aggression in a standardized interview. As expected, there was a significant three-way interaction between PEP, cortisol reactivity, and sex, but only for physical aggression. Among boys, cortisol reactivity was positively associated with physical aggression only for those with higher SNS reactivity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cortisol reactivity; early childhood; peer-directed aggression; sympathetic reactivity