Abstract

In France, since the law of June 17, 1998, sexual offenders may be convicted to ambulatory mandatory care, articulated with the justice. Twenty years after the implementation of this law, while social and technological developments have redefined certain aspects of delinquency, reference documents and practice guidelines remain to be updated. This is why the professionals of the main structures and associations dealing with perpetrators of sexual violence organized a public hearing under the sponsorship of the French Federation of Resource Centers for Sexual Violence Perpetrators (FFCRIAVS) according to the methodology and with the accompaniment of the High Authority of Health. This article presents the global methodology of the public hearing "Sexual Offenders: Prevention, Evaluation and Care" which was conducted on June 14 and 15, 2018. Thirty-three experts replied to27 questions and presented their conclusions to an Audition Committee and an audience of 200 persons representative of the civil and professional society. After a public debate, the hearing committee prepared a report in which they proposed propositions in order to better care for sexual offenders.

