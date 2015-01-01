Abstract

AIM: The aim of this cross-sectional study was to determine which functional tests are able to predict falls in nursing home residents (NHR) and community-dwelling (CDW) older adults grouped by age.



METHODS: Two hundred and fifty-two older adults were assessed in the following tests, Mini-Mental State Examination, anthropometric characteristics, fall history and functional tests. The participants were assigned to one of the following groups: Young Older Adults (YOA; 60-69 years, n = 102; 27.5% NHR), Old Older Adults (OOA; 70-79 years; n = 100; 23.5% NHR) and Very Older Adults (VOA, ≥80 years; n = 50; 52% NHR).



RESULTS: The five times sit-to-stand showed 1.41 odds to experience a fall in the NHR of the VOA. In the CDW, the handgrip strength score decreased the odds to fall occurrence (0.92 odds) in the YOA, while the low score in timed up and go test of the OOA showed 1.21 odds to experience a fall.



CONCLUSIONS: Therefore, the five times sit-to-stand test can predict falls in NHR of VOA groups, while handgrip strength and timed up and go tests can predict falls in CDW of YOA and OOA groups, respectively.

