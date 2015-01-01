|
Krokhine SN, Ewers NP, Mangold KI, Boshra R, Lin CYA, Connolly JF. Front. Hum. Neurosci. 2020; 14: e601370.
33424568 PMCID
OBJECTIVES: The N2b is an event-related potential (ERP) component thought to index higher-order executive function. While the impact of concussion on executive functioning is frequently discussed in the literature, limited research has been done on the role of N2b in evaluating executive functioning in patients with concussion. The aims of this review are to consolidate an understanding of the cognitive functions reflected by the N2b and to account for discrepancies in literature findings regarding the N2b and concussion.
brain injury; concussion; event-related potentials; evoked potential; mild traumatic brain injuries; sports-related head injury