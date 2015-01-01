|
Citation
|
Brokke SS, Landrø NI, Haaland V. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e595673.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33424712 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
There is a need to understand more of the risk factors involved in the process from suicide ideation to suicide attempt. Cognitive control processes may be important factors in assessing vulnerability to suicide. A version of the Stroop procedure, Delis-Kaplan Executive Function System (D-KEFS) Color-Word Interference Test (CWIT) and Behavior Rating Inventory of Executive Function (BRIEF-A) were used in this study to test attention control and cognitive shift, as well as to assess everyday executive function of 98 acute suicidal psychiatric patients. The Columbia Suicide History Form (CSHF) was used to identify a group of suicide ideators and suicide attempters.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
attention control; cognitive control; cognitive rigidity; cognitive shift; inhibition; suicidal behaviour; suicide attempt; suicide ideation