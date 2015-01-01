|
Parage F, Vashisht A, Sisodia V, Sanyal A, Singh S, Kamal K, Lohchab SS. Indian J Thorac Cardiovasc Surg 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021)
33424148 PMCID
A 22-year-old male had complete tracheal transection 2.5 cm above the carina with distal end retracted into the mediastinum. This was accidental bullhorn injury to the trachea in the lower cervical region, which posed arduous challenge of "cannot intubate" situation, necessitating percutaneous femoro-femoral cardiopulmonary bypass for surgical reconstruction, during coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown.
Language: en
Bull-horn injury; Cardiopulmonary bypass; COVID-19 pandemic; Tracheal transection