Abstract

A 22-year-old male had complete tracheal transection 2.5 cm above the carina with distal end retracted into the mediastinum. This was accidental bullhorn injury to the trachea in the lower cervical region, which posed arduous challenge of "cannot intubate" situation, necessitating percutaneous femoro-femoral cardiopulmonary bypass for surgical reconstruction, during coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown.

Language: en