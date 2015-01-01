|
Citation
Maddineshat M, Oshvandi K, Kalateh Sadati A, Rosenstein AH, Sadat Moayed M, Khatiban M. Int. Emerg. Nurs. 2021; 55: e100962.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33422948
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In an emergency setting, the occurrence of disruptive behaviors hinders team participation and cooperation. Exploring nurses' perception of disruptive behaviors can lead to a better identification of these behaviors in emergency departments and the provision of better recommendations. This study aimed to explore nurses' perception of disruptive behaviors among emergency healthcare teams in hospitals affiliated to the Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, Hamadan, Iran.
Language: en
Keywords
Disruptive behaviors; Emergency ward; Healthcare teams; Nurses; Qualitative researches