Abstract

Activation likelihood estimation meta-analysis was performed to examine the activation characteristics of cognition-related brain regions in patients with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). The databases PubMed, Ovid, Cochrane Library, Google Scholar, CNKI, WFSD, and VIP were systematically searched. The software Ginger-ALE 3.0.2 was used for coordinate unification and meta-analysis. Seven studies with a total of 314 subjects were included. Meta-analysis results indicated that compared with healthy subjects, mTBI patients had enhanced activation in the left anterior angular gyrus, left occipital joint visual, left midbrain, right temporal angular gyrus, right cerebellar tonsil, left frontal insula, and right inferior frontal gyrus. mTBI patients had attenuated activation in the right dorsolateral prefrontal lobe, left cerebellar anterior lobe, left dorsolateral prefrontal lobe, right middle frontal gyrus, right posterior cingulate gyrus, left joint visual, left supramarginal gyrus, left middle frontal gyrus, right precuneus, left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, right frontal eye field, right lower parietal gyrus, corpus callosum, right frontal pole region, and left prefrontal lobe. Further joint analysis revealed that the dorsolateral prefrontal lobe of the right middle frontal gyrus was a region of attenuated co-activation. The dorsolateral prefrontal lobe of the right middle frontal gyrus showing attenuated activation was the main brain region distinguishing mTBI patients from healthy subjects. Cognitive deficits could be associated with attenuated activation in the dorsolateral prefrontal lobe of the right middle frontal gyrus, which could be due to a decline in the recruitment ability of the neural network involved in controlling attention.

