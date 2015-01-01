Abstract

For nearly a century heroin has dominated the illegal opioid trade. The global supply of heroin is estimated to generate tens of billions of dollars in revenues a year and its illegal use has long been the source of many societal harms. The arrival of inexpensive and mass-produced synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, to parts of North America and Europe may signal the beginning of the end of heroin's dominance. Data from several places suggest that fentanyl and other synthetic opioids can quickly supplant heroin. Taking the extreme case, we calculate the estimated wholesale revenues of heroin currently and contrast that with fentanyl prospectively in the United States and in the rest of the world if fentanyl were to supplant heroin entirely. Heroin traffickers in the United States generate about $2.5 billion in revenues; the total import value of fentanyl, after replacing heroin, could be less than $100 million. For the rest of the world we project a reduction from $6.7 billion to less than $300 million. Retailer revenues on the other hand would probably rise because individuals may consume more frequently and with greater intensity due to fentanyl's shorter duration of action and so far there has been no indication of a notable reduction in retail prices. It is unlikely that heroin will entirely disappear, but very likely that globally heroin will account for a declining share of illegal opioids. Violence and corruption may decline but opioid related mortality and morbidity, as well as property crime, are likely to rise. Policy makers will face difficult challenges. Economics provides limited help in forecasting which opioid markets are likely to convert to synthetic opioids.

Language: en