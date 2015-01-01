|
Citation
Mueller SR, Glanz JM, Nguyen AP, Stowell M, Koester S, Rinehart DJ, Binswanger IA. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33423916
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Despite policy efforts to prevent overdose, accidental overdoses among individuals prescribed opioids continue to occur. Guided by Rhodes' Risk Environment Framework, we examined the unintended consequences of restrictive policies by identifying macro policy and micro-level contextual factors that patients prescribed opioids for pain identified as contributing to overdose events.
Language: en
Keywords
Opioid overdose; Opioid tapering; Policy; Qualitative; Risk environment