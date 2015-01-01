|
Lernevall LST, Moi AL, Gjengedal E, Dreyer P. Int. J. Qual. Stud. Health Well-Being 2021; 16(1): e1855749.
(Copyright © 2021, Co-Action Pub.)
33427115
PURPOSE: A burn injury to a child is a traumatic event and the parent's emotional reactions and coping strategies affect the child's adaptive outcome. It is therefore important that parents get the right support. The aim was to explore parents' lived experiences of their need for support when having a child admitted to a burn centre.
Burns; child; human needs; intensive care units; interview; paediatric; parents; phenomenological hermeneutics; psychosocial; Ricoeur