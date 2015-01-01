|
Citation
|
Burns GL, Preszler J, Becker SP. J. Clin. Child Adolesc. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33428463
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Psychometric and normative information is provided for the Sluggish Cognitive Tempo, Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Inattention, ADHD Hyperactivity/Impulsivity, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, Callous-Unemotional Behaviors (Limited Prosocial Emotions specifier), Anxiety, Depression, Social Impairment, Friendship Difficulties, and Academic Impairment Scales of the Child and Adolescent Behavior Inventory (CABI) with a nationally representative sample of U.S. children.
Language: en