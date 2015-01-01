Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Psychometric and normative information is provided for the Sluggish Cognitive Tempo, Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Inattention, ADHD Hyperactivity/Impulsivity, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, Callous-Unemotional Behaviors (Limited Prosocial Emotions specifier), Anxiety, Depression, Social Impairment, Friendship Difficulties, and Academic Impairment Scales of the Child and Adolescent Behavior Inventory (CABI) with a nationally representative sample of U.S. children.



METHOD: Mothers of 2,056 kindergarten to sixth-grade children (M ± SDage = 8.49 ± 2.15 years; 49% girls) completed the CABI, and 307 randomly selected mothers completed the CABI again 4 weeks later.



RESULTS: The 10-factor model (one factor for each CABI scale) provided a close fit for the total sample as well as for boys and girls separately. Each scale showed invariance of like-item loadings and thresholds for boys and girls across a 4-week interval with excellent test-retest factor correlations and no significant factor mean changes. Normative information (T-scores) is provided for the 10 scales separately for boys and girls, with test information functions supporting the use of the scales for screening purposes.



CONCLUSION: The normative information on the CABI provides support for the use of the 10 scales to inform the clinical care of individual children, with the positive psychometric properties of the scores providing additional support for the use of the scales for research. Copies of the scale and norms are available for free to clinicians and researchers.

Language: en