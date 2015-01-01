Abstract

The maxillofacial surgeon trained well to face the surgical challenges. In case of dealing with self-inflicted trauma, the surgeon must face the surgical as well as the psychological status of the patients. Five patients received in the emergency room suffering from maxillofacial trauma resulted from suicidal attempts. Unfortunately, 1 patient died, the other patients managed by providing surgical and psychological support. The cornerstone of managing such type of trauma needs appropriate communication between the family, surgical team, and the psychiatric.

Language: en