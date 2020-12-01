Abstract

BACKGROUND: Associations between whiplash injuries and quality of life (QOL) have been previously published by conducting surveys among patients. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of whiplash injuries in a Japanese community, and the association between whiplash injuries and QOL was also determined.

METHODS: In all, 1140 volunteers participated in this study, filled out a questionnaire about whether they had experienced a whiplash injury, or had any neck pain or neck-shoulder stiffness in the previous 3 months, and completed the Medical Outcomes Study 36-Item Short-Form Health Survey. QOL was evaluated from the eight domain scores, and the Physical Component Summary (PCS) and Mental Component Summary (MCS) scores. We compared the characteristics, habits, history, medication, body mass index, and health-related QOL (eight domains, PCS and MCS scores) between the groups with whiplash injuries and no whiplash injuries for each sex. Multiple linear regressions with the forced-entry procedure were performed to evaluate the effects of a whiplash injury on the PCS and MCS. A p-value of <0.05 was considered statistically significant.

RESULTS: The prevalence of whiplash injuries was 7.7% and 9.6% in men and women, respectively. The percentage of those who experienced whiplash injuries with symptoms persisting for more than 3 months was 34.3% and 24.2% in men and women, respectively. The prevalence of neck symptoms was significantly higher in the whiplash injury group than in the non-whiplash injury group. Multiple linear regression analysis showed that, although whiplash injuries were associated with poor health-related QOL in men, age was more associated with health-related QOL than whiplash injuries in both sexes.

CONCLUSION: The prevalence of whiplash injuries was 7.7% and 9.6% in men and women in local residents in Japan, respectively. Whiplash injuries were poorly associated with a poor health-related QOL in men (P = 0.015).

