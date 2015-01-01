SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bojanić L, Pitman A, Kapur N. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1093/pubmed/fdaa251

33429426

Restricting access to lethal means of suicide is one of the most effective approaches to suicide prevention, as supported by successive systematic reviews of the international literature.17,42,59,60 Means restriction can operate as a population-based approach to suicide prevention or as part of individual’s personal suicide risk management strategy, designed to hamper opportunities to attempt suicide. It is based on the observation that even though suicide is the consequence of multiple complex factors, the urge to act on one’s suicidal ideation is usually not long-lasting, which means that an individual’s access to highly lethal means has a critical influence...


