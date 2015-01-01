SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Waddell JT, Sternberg A, Bui L, Ruof AR, Blake AJ, Grimm KJ, Elam KK, Eisenberg N, Chassin L. J. Res. Pers. 2021; 90: e56.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jrp.2020.104056

33424044 PMCID

Negative urgency, rash action during negative mood states, is a strong predictor of risky behavior. However, its developmental antecedents remain largely unstudied. The current study tested whether childhood temperament served as a developmental antecedent to adolescent negative urgency. Participants (N=239) were from a longitudinal study oversampled for a family history of alcohol use disorder (AUD). Negative emotionality (anger and sadness reactivity) and effortful control were measured in childhood (5-8) and negative urgency in adolescence (13-18). Childhood anger reactivity was uniquely related to later negative urgency above and beyond sadness reactivity. Effortful control was not related to later negative urgency; however, a latent variable capturing the shared variance between childhood effortful control and anger reactivity was related to later negative urgency.


Developmental Psychology; Impulsivity; Negative Urgency; Risky Behavior; Temperament

